5 Things to Do in Columbus: Sept. 1-4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brent Brown Photography McGuffey Lane

1. McGuffey Lane (Sept. 1)

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation presents a free concert featuring high-energy country rock band McGuffey Lane to help close out the summer at Columbus Commons.

2. Chasing Masters – Mark Bush and Dennison Griffith (Aug. 25 – Oct. 1)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

Hammond Harkins Galleries presents works by former Columbus College of Art & Design President Dennison Griffith and Art for Life award recipient Mark Bush in an exhibition inspired by the Great Masters.

3. Shadowbox Live presents The Rocking Dead (Aug. 31 – Nov. 11)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live’s fall sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll show focuses on zombies, monsters, politics and more.

4. Stillness: Nocturnes by Christopher Burk (Sept. 1 – Oct. 1)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

Landscape painter Christopher Burk presents evening scenes in this new exhibition at Brandt-Roberts Galleries.

5. $2 Million Ohio Super Night (Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m.)

Eldorado Scioto Downs, 6000 S. High St.

Eight Ohio Sires Stakes races, with a total purse of $2 million, make for the richest night of harness racing at Eldorado Scioto Downs.

Other Upcoming Events

End-of-summer festivals: Sept. 1-4

Shadowbox Live presents Bigger Than Jesus: Sept. 3

BIA Parade of Homes: Sept. 2-17