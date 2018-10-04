5 Things to do in Columbus October 5-7

× Expand Photo by Kim Black

1.) Iron + Wine at Southern Theatre (Oct. 6)

Southern Theatre

Doors at 8 p.m.

Singer/songwriter Sam Beam has been at the center of the indie/folk scene since his debut Iron and Wine album in 2002, The Creek Drank the Cradle. Iron and Wine was recently nominated for a Grammy in 2018.

× Expand Photo by Jack Garner

2.) New Albany Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven 9 (Oct. 6-7)

McCoy Center for the Arts

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Capital University Choir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the symphony and 100 years of music from Capital University.

3.) Columbus Modern Dance Company Presents Formation: Dance Inspired by Public Art (Oct. 7)

Abbey Theater

3 p.m.

This entire performance is inspired by public artwork throughout the city of Dublin. The performance will feature a number of commissions from local and national guest choreographers as well as six performances created by current CoMo company dancers.

4.) Black Joe Lewis & The Honey Bears: Fall 2018 Tour (Oct. 6)

Newport Music Hall

Doors at 7 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis spends his time immersed in the world of vintage blues, soul and R&B. The singer and guitarist channels the likes of James Brown, Sam Cooke and Howlin’ Wolf and those inspirations shine through in this musician’s unique and awe aspiring sound.

5.) Columbus Mac and Cheese Festival (Oct. 5)

Photo by Steve Brady

Easton Town Center

4-5 p.m.

Everyone loves mac and cheese, so why not come out and enjoy some of the best Columbus has to offer while supporting the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Eat mac and cheese while your proceeds go towards adolescent and young adult cancer research.

Bonus:

Mario Madiai & Ron White Opening Reception (Oct. 5)

Marcia Evans Gallery

5:30- 8:30 p.m.

Mario Madiai and Ron White's newest exhibitions will be on display at the Marcia Evans Gallery through November 26. Madiai is an Italian born artist, he attended the art institute "Augusto Passaglia" and his art focuses on real life thematics. White lives and works in Akron, OH and will be showcasing his ceramic figures from his life experiences, dreams and illustrations.

More This Weekend

Oct 5-28: All American Quarter Horse Congress

Oct 5-7: Columbus Italian Festival

Oct. 5-7: Glass Axis' Pumpkin Patch