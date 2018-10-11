5 Things to do in Columbus October 12-14

× Expand Photo by Chris Casella

1.) Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons (Oct. 13)

Rumba Café

Music at 8 p.m.

Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons formed in Columbus in 2009 and have been building a steady following and schedule of shows throughout the years. With fuzz-infused dreamy psychedelic rock and roll influenced by the likes of Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty, Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons provide a can't-miss live performance.

2.) Columbus Children’s Choir Concert Series 2018-2019: Fall Concert (Oct. 14)

Capital University Mees Hall

3:30-5 p.m.

The 2018-2019 concert series officially kicks off with the Columbus Children’s Choir Fall Concert. Though they have only had few weeks of rehearsals, these young performers are ready to mesmerize audiences.

3.) Naked Classics: Homeland (Oct. 12)

Southern Theatre

8-9 p.m.

Take a dive and see three different works from three very diverse composers deconstructed before performances of each piece. Naked Classics gives an in-depth look using graphics, excerpts and interviews to fully illustrate the influence and importance these works were to the 20th century and beyond in the world of music.

4.) Dark Star Orchestra Performance (Oct. 13)

Photo by Susana Millman

Express Live

Doors at 7 p.m.

The Grateful Dead cover band features a new interpretation of some of the band’s most legendary sets each night they perform. If you have not been able to see The Grateful Dead yet, this is the next best option for all you Dead Heads.

5.) Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation Department Fall Fest (Oct. 14)

Fancyburg Park

1-5 p.m.

Whether you are decorating and carving a pumpkin, making a scarecrow or enjoying tasty fall treats, the Upper Arlington Fall Fest will be the place to be and enjoy all fall season festivities.

6.) BONUS! Boo ’n Brew (Oct. 13, 20, 27)

Polaris Fashion Place

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The perfect event for Halloween lovers of every age. Come to Polaris Fashion Place every Saturday this month to participate in a costume parade, collect goodies from merchants and enjoy activities such as laser tag, arts and crafts, a palm reader, and much more. And for all beer enthusiasts, sit back and listen to some live music and drink some of the best beer Columbus has to offer in Polaris's beer garden.

More this Weekend

Oct. 10-14: B.R.E.A.D! Festival

Oct. 14-20: Fashion Week Columbus

Oct. 12-14: Columbus Symphony Weekend of Fun