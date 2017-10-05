5 Things to Do in Columbus: Oct. 6-8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shane Rux Photography All American Quarter Horse Congress

1. All American Quarter Horse Congress (Oct. 3-29)

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The All American Quarter Horse Congress, the largest single-breed horse show in the world, returns to Columbus for its 51st year, bringing a trade show, roping competitions, racing and a huge assortment of other attractions.

2. The Journey of Hope: Stories from Sudan to Columbus (Sept. 8 – Nov. 21)

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., Westerville

The exhibit at Otterbein University’s Miller Gallery features the work of Columbus painter Bol Aweng, a one-time Sudanese refugee whose art tells the story of his path from Darfur to Ohio.

3. Soft Geometries (Oct. 6 – Nov. 12)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

Andrea Myers curates this Hammond Harkins Galleries exhibition primarily featuring the work of paper sculpture artist Laura Alexander, as well as work by Myers, Gianna Commito, Jean Alexander Frater, Jeffrey Haase, Peter Christian Johnson, Jason Karolak and Boryana Rusenova-Ina.

4. ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Naked Classics: Beethoven 5 (Oct. 6, 8 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

With the help of presenter and host Paul Rissmann, ProMusica deconstructs Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” through graphics, excerpts and interviews, then performs the piece in its entirety.

5. The Bad Plus Bill Frisell ’85-’95 (Oct. 8, 7 p.m.)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

The Wexner Center is one of just four venues in the U.S. to host this collaborative concert from jazz heavy hitters Bill Frisell and the Bad Plus ensemble.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival: Oct. 6

Columbus Open Studio and Stage: Oct. 7-8

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars in Concert: Oct. 6