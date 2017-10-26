5 Things to Do in Columbus: Oct.27-29

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jerri Shafer Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf

1. Curtain Players Theatre presents Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Oct. 20 – Nov. 5)

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

The Tony Award-winning Broadway play that was adapted into an Elizabeth Taylor movie in the 1960s, focused on a feuding married couple and the couple they invite into their home for a series of increasingly cruel mind games, is brought to the stage by Curtain Players.

2. Sight of Music (Sept. 29 – Nov. 4)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

This Cultural Arts Center exhibition explores visual representations of the musical arts by a total of 36 artists.

3. Into the Sky and Layers of Life (Oct. 19 – Dec. 30)

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

The McConnell Arts Center features Into the Sky, works made from materials that can be purchased in a hardware store by Todd Camp, in its main gallery, and Layers of Life, mixed media by Richard Duarte Brown, in its corridor galleries.

4. Alan Carl and Kaitlyn Baker (Oct. 28, 8-11 p.m.)

Thirty One West, 31 W. Church St., Newark

The Bootlegger venue at Thirty One West presents a show featuring two up-and-coming country musicians.

5. Halloween Family Funday (Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

North Market, 59 Spruce St.

North Market merchants pass out candy for this family event, also featuring a DJ, a juggler, a face painter, a Columbus Children’s Theatre performance and animals from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Other Upcoming Events

Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siècle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Their Contemporaries at Columbus Museum of Art: Oct. 20-Jan. 21

SeaBus Dance Company presents LOOM: Oct. 27-29

CAPA presents David Sedaris: Oct. 28