5 Things to Do in Columbus: Oct. 20-22

1. BalletMet and The Ohio State University Department of Dance present Parallel Connections (Oct. 20-21)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

BalletMet kicks off its 40th anniversary season with single-company and combined performances in this show with The Ohio State University Department of Dance.

2. 12 Nazi Concentration Camps (Sept. 16 – Oct. 28)

Angela Meleca Gallery, 144 E. State St.

Angela Meleca Gallery presents 30 vintage dye transfer photos and two contemporary digital prints of Nazi concentration camps by Columbus photographer James Friedman.

3. CAPA presents Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science (Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.)

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Alton Brown brings large-scale, potentially volatile food demonstrations – as well as songs, multimedia presentations and talk show antics – to his science-themed show at the Palace Theatre, presented by CAPA.

4. Kings of Leon (Oct. 20, 7 p.m.)

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The rock band known for such tunes as “The Bucket,” “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody” plays the Schottenstein Center.

5. Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 20-29)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Treat stations, character appearances, hay rides, pumpkin carving displays, animal pumpkin smashes and much more are part of the fun for costumed kiddies at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Halloween activities.

Other Upcoming Events

