5 Things to do in Columbus Oct. 18- 21

1.) Columbus Marathon (Oct. 21)

Race Starts at 7:30 a.m.

The Columbus Marathon began in 1980 and from there the race has grown to be the largest in Ohio and stands in the top 20 throughout the United States. In 2012 as Nationwide Children’s Hospital became the title beneficiary of the event and from there $7 million dollars has been raised for the hospital.

2.) Circleville Pumpkin Show (Oct. 17-20)

159 E. Franklin St.

For a comprehensive schedule of events and times, click here

Come out and enjoy the annual “Greatest Free Show on Earth” this weekend throughout Circleville. With more than 250 vendors and plenty of pumpkin related contests, attractions and food stretching over nine blocks in in downtown Circleville, the Pumpkin Show is the perfect start for all fall festivities.

3.) Fascinating Rhythm featuring Maurice Hines (Oct. 18- 21)

Southern Theatre

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra officially kicks off its 2018-2019 season with Broadway legend and Tony Award Nominated actor, singer, tap dancer, director Maurice Hines. Best known for his work with “Guys and Dolls,” “Bring Back Black Birdie!” and countless other productions, Hines will be joined by the Manzari Brothers and Byron Stripling alongside the 16- piece Columbus Jazz Orchestra for a weekend full of performances.

4.) Boo @ the Zoo (Through Oct. 28)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

5-9 p.m.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be celebrating Halloween in very heroic fashion. Feel free to dress up as Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther hangout at the zoo. Be sure to visit Frogwortz, Pumpkinpalooza, plenty of candy stops and so much more.

5.) Otterbein University Theatre presents Macbeth (Oct. 18- 27)

100 W. Home St.

For a full schedule, please click here

One of Shakespeare’s most infamous tyrants comes to life at the Otterbein University Theatre. Macbeth is driven by a prophesy told to him by a group of witches who predict a glorious future for him. Macbeth soon begins a descent into madness as he is driven by this prophesy setting him on a course to murder his king and take the throne for himself.

Bonus

6.) Minus the Bear Farewell Tour (Oct. 18)

Photo by Chona Kasinger

Newport Music Hall

Doors at 7 p.m.

The indie rock group is celebrating the end of its 17 year career as a band. Click here to read CityScene's exclusive interview with bassist Cory Murchy before their final show in Columbus later this evening.

Oct. 19: Phil Collins

Oct. 19: NatGeo Live presents Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

Oct. 19-Jan. 20: Columbus Museum of Art presents I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100