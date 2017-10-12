5 Things to Do in Columbus: Oct. 13-15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wes Kroninger Dancers Making Dances

1. Columbus Dance Theatre presents Dancers Making Dances (Oct. 13-14)

Fisher Theatre, 592 E Main St.

Columbus Dance Theatre opens its 20th anniversary season with its annual Dancers Making Dances performance, featuring new works made by company dancers for one another.

2. Friends of the Library Big Book Sale (Oct. 12-15)

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

The Friends of the Columbus Metropolitan Library presents its sale of books and other library materials no longer fit for the library system’s collection. Thursday is a pre-sale for members of the Friends group, with Friday and Saturday the general sale and Sunday the clearance sale.

3. Mélange: Abstract Invitational (Oct. 6 – Nov. 5)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

Seven artists from around the country are on display in Brandt-Roberts Galleries’ second juried abstract invitational exhibition.

4. Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Vox on the Rocks: Rising Star (Oct. 13-14)

Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd.

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus opens its 2017-18 season with a spoof of reality TV singing competitions, with the audience choosing the winner at each performance.

5. Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon (Oct. 15, 7:30 a.m.)

Downtown Columbus

One of the biggest races of the year for Columbus returns for participants and spectators alike, with proceeds going to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents A CJO 45th Anniversary Extravaganza!: Oct. 12-15

Broadway Across America presents School of Rock: Oct. 10-15

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Just Dance/Blanca, Beethoven, & the Ballet: Oct. 14-15