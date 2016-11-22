5 Things to Do in Columbus: November 24-27

× Expand Thomas Cole: The Cascatelli, Tivoli, Looking Towards Rome, circa 1832, oil on canvas, Columbus Museum of Art, Ohio: Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Knight Sturges and Family. The Artist as Architect

1. Thomas Cole: The Artist as Architect (Nov. 18 – Feb. 12)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The well-known leader of the Hudson River School of American landscape painting was also an architect who saw three of his own buildings constructed during his lifetime, and that side of Thomas Cole is on display in this exhibition at the Columbus Museum of Art.

2. Coleccion Plaza: 16 years of award-winning works from the Ohio Watercolor Society (Nov. 18 – Dec. 31)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

More than 50 works from over three decades of painting by Ohio Watercolor Society members make up this Cultural Arts Center exhibition, all from the collection of Dr. Ruben Plaza.

3. Holiday Homecoming 2016 (Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

The Works, 55 S. First St., Newark

This family-friendly event at the Works features 3D ornament printing, a science show, glass-blowing demonstrations, sales on glass items, films and other activities. Visitors can also check out exhibitions Sight Lines by Eddie Magliaro and More of my Favorite Things by Carol Salome.

4. Chamber Music Columbus presents Joyce Yang (Nov. 26, 8 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Pianist Joyce Yang performs works by Domenico Scarlatti, Robert Schumann, Carl Vine, Anne Landa, Claude Debussy, Enrique Granados and Alberto Ginastera in this Chamber Music Columbus production.

5. Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge (Nov. 26 – Dec. 18)

Uptown Westerville

Good Medicine Productions’ inaugural show is a guided theatrical tour through Uptown Westerville that includes improvisation, puppetry, music, innovative storytelling and audience interaction to bring the story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life.

Other Upcoming Events

Broadway Across America presents Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Nov. 22-27

NTC presents A Christmas Carol: Nov. 25-27

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival: Nov. 25-Jan. 2