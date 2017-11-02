5 Things to Do in Columbus: Nov. 3-5

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy Shaping Sound

1. CAPA presents Shaping Sound (Nov. 4, 8 p.m.)

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Emmy Award-winning choreographer Travis Wall brings his dance company to Columbus to perform its new show, After the Curtain, courtesy of CAPA.

2. Eric Barth: Nature Abstracted (Nov. 3-30)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

Keny Galleries presents abstracted paintings by Eric Barth, who blends oil pastel and soft pastel to create his pieces.

3. 2017 Biennial Juried Exhibition (Nov. 2 – Jan. 6)

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This Riffe Gallery exhibition of works by 58 Ohio artists features installation, sculpture, video, drawing, painting and photography.

4. Open House (Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Bliss Life + Style, 4345 Dublin-Granville Rd., Dublin

Dublin home accessories store Bliss Life + Style presents a jewelry trunk show, drawings, hot chocolate and treats from Kilwins, set to open soon in Bridge Park, as part of its open house event.

5. ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Mozart’s Requiem (Nov. 4-5)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica joins forces with the Lancaster Chorale and guest vocalists to present Mozart’s final masterpiece, as well as a piece by Osvaldo Golijov.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Spanish Flamenco Festival: Nov. 3-4

Columbus Cattle Barons Ball: Nov. 4

New Vision Dance Company presents Come Together: Nov. 4