5 Things to Do in Columbus: Nov. 23-26

1. Villages & Homesteads: Honoring the Ohio Landscape (Nov. 12 – Dec. 31)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

Oil painter Mark Gingerich presents 25 new works in his annual solo exhibition at Brandt-Roberts Galleries.

2. Dead & Company (Nov. 25, 7 p.m.)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir join John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti for an evening of Deadheads’ favorites at Nationwide Arena.

3. Small & Wonderful (Nov. 17 – Jan. 14)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

Hammond Harkins Galleries presents its most popular exhibition of the year, featuring small works by 25 gallery artists.

4. Shadowbox Live presents Cratchit (Nov. 26 – Dec. 23)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Ebenezer Scrooge’s much put-upon clerk Bob Cratchit, rather than the cranky old miser himself, is the focus of this original jukebox musical featuring rock and holiday music by Shadowbox Live.

5. Six String Concerts presents An Evening with Cheryl Wheeler (Nov. 26, 7 p.m.)

King Arts Complex, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler – whose songs have been recorded by the likes of Garth Brooks, Kenny Loggins, Melanie, Bette Midler and Suzy Boggus – performs as part of Six String Concerts’ 30th season.

Other Upcoming Events

Nebraska Theatre Caravan presents A Christmas Carol: Nov. 24-26

Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge: Nov. 25-Dec. 17

American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery at COSI: Opened Nov. 18