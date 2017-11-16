5 Things to Do in Columbus: Nov. 17-19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live Holiday Hoopla 26

1. Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla 26 (Nov. 16 – Dec. 30)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Sketch comedy, seasonal music and the Santa Babies all take the stage as Shadowbox Live presents one of its biggest holiday traditions.

2. Jonathan Finlayson & Sicilian Defense (Nov. 17, 8 p.m.)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

Jazz trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson and his band, Sicilian Defense, visit the Wexner Center for the Arts in support of their album Moving Still.

3. Louise Captein: As Per Usual (Nov. 14 – Dec. 15)

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Otterbein University associate professor of art Louise Captein presents abstract collage in this Dublin Arts Council exhibition.

4. Lines/Edges: Frank Stella on Paper and Pair: Glen Baldridge and Alex Dodge (Nov. 17 – April 29)

Pizzuti Collection, 632 N. Park St.

The Pizzuti Collection presents its two new exhibitions: Frank Stella’s experiments on paper, including color woodcuts and large-scale prints based on Moby Dick; and the gallery’s inaugural Pair exhibition, juxtaposing work by two gallery artists.

5. MAC Chamber Orchestra presents The First Viennese School (Nov. 19, 3 p.m.)

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

The McConnell Arts Center’s Chamber Orchestra presents music of the mature Classical period by Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert.

Other Upcoming Events

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival: Nov. 17-Jan. 7

CAPA presents B – The Underwater Bubble Show: Nov. 19

Upcoming Holiday Tree Lightings