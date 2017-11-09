5 Things to Do in Columbus: Nov. 10-12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ohio LEGO Users Group Think Outside the Brick

1. Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO (Nov. 10 – Feb. 25)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Museum of Art once again partners with the Ohio LEGO Users Group to present a holiday-season LEGO display featuring imaginative creations and local landmarks.

2. Junk Bash Vintage Market (Nov. 10-11)

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Mercantile Fairs presents its fall Junk Bash, featuring a huge variety of vintage item vendors, as well as food, cocktails and DIY classes.

3. Gifts of the Craftsmen (Nov. 5 – Dec. 25)

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave.

Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s 18th annual Gifts of the Craftsmen holiday sale, featuring handcrafted gifts by almost 100 Ohio artists.

4. It’s a Wonderful Window Contest (Nov. 10 – Dec. 26)

Old Worthington

Twenty businesses along High Street in Worthington partner with local charities to decorate their storefronts for the holidays, and visitors can vote for their favorites with $1 donations in this Old Worthington Partnership event.

5. Chamber Music Columbus presents Akropolis Reed Quintet (Nov. 11, 8 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Classical music ensemble the Akropolis Reed Quintet performs works by Nico Muhly, Mark Mellits and George Gershwin in this Chamber Music Columbus production.

Other Upcoming Events

BalletMet presents Front Row: A Collection of Short Ballets: Nov. 9-19

TWIG Bazaar: Nov. 12

Broadway Across America presents Waitress: Nov. 7-12