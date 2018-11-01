5 Things to do in Columbus Nov. 1-4

× Expand Photo by Brad Feinknopf

Palace Theatre

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

After his spring shows being such a success, stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan has decided to continue the rest of his tour throughout 2018. Join Gaffigan for one of his shows, during which he will promote the latest release of his stand-up special Noble Ape.

2.) November Gallery Hop (Nov. 3)

Short North Arts District

4-10 p.m.

Celebrate art on High Street in the Short North Arts District during the Gallery Hop. Experience new gallery exhibitions, street performers, special events, food and drinks on Columbus’ favorite night of the month to admire art.

3.) Matter and Spirit- Paintings by April Sunami (Nov. 2)

The Ohio State University Faculty Club

6-8 p.m.

An opening reception to honor April Sunami will be held on Nov. 2 at The Ohio State University Faculty Club. Visitors are welcome to attend the club from Oct. 29 to Dec. 14 to visit Sunami’s collection of mixed media paintings titled Matter and Spirit.

4.) Renaissance MAGIC! (Nov. 3-4)

The Lincoln Theatre

3 and 8:30 p.m.

Join the local and creative cast of Renaissance MAGIC! at the Lincoln Theater for an enchanting and time-traveling show that continues the celebration of the Harlem. The show is set place during the Harlem Renaissance in the early 1900s, as it follows a family of performing artists through the time during which the arts were blooming.

5.) La Cage aux Folles (Nov. 1-25)

Short North Stage

3 and 8 p.m.

This 2010 revival of one of Broadway’s biggest and heart-warming hits gains even more relevance in today’s modern world. La Cage aux Folles, about gay partners who run a drag nightclub together, embodies a tribute to family values in a more 21st Century approach.

More this weekend

Nov. 2: Elton John at the Schott

Nov. 2-4: Otterbein University presents Northern Lights and Gianni Schicchi

Through Nov. 4: Aladdin at the Ohio Theatre