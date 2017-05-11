5 Things to Do in Columbus: May 12-14

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Irvin PR Columbus Craft Beer Week

1. Columbus Craft Beer Week (May 12-20)

Throughout central Ohio

Beer dinners, tastings, special tappings and bottle releases, parties, limited-edition beers and much more fill out the hundreds of events that make up the annual Columbus Craft Beer Week.

2. From the Market (May 5-28)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

This Brandt-Roberts Galleries exhibition features work by Brooke Olivares-Caloiaro, Richard Lilliash, Sally Tharp and Jason Morgan focused on foods found at local markets.

3. CCAD Senior Fashion Show (May 12, 8 p.m.)

CCAD Design Studios on Broad, 390 E. Broad St.

The top fashion students at the Columbus College of Art & Design close out the year by showing off their designs.

4. New Kids on the Block (May 12, 7:30 p.m.)

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The late 1980s/early 1990s boy band that captured so many hearts with songs such as “You Got it (the Right Stuff),” “Hangin’ Tough” and “Step by Step” comes to the Schottenstein Center accompanied by Boyz II Men (“End of the Road”) and Paula Abdul (“Straight Up”).

5. ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents David & Vadim (May 13-14)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica closes out its 2016-17 season with a show highlighting Music Director David Danzmayr and principal guest artist Vadim Gluzman.

Other Upcoming Events

Broadway Across America presents Riverdance: May 12-14

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents East Meets West Festival: May 12-13

Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Schottenstein Center: May 14