5 Things to Do in Columbus: May 5-7

1. Carolyn Heffelfinger (April 22 – May 10)

Hayley Gallery, 270 E. Main St., New Albany

Oil paintings of nature scenes and landscapes are the specialty of Carolyn Heffelfinger, on display now at Hayley Gallery.

2. Curtain Players Theatre presents Trevor (May 5-21)

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

This subversive comedy, presented by Curtain Players Theatre, is inspired by true events and focuses on a former show-business chimpanzee and his long-suffering owner.

3. Bhutanese-Nepali Neighbors: Photographs by Tariq Tarey (May 5 – Jan. 7)

Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave.

This exhibition at the Ohio History Connection showcases photos of the central Ohio Bhutanese-Nepali community, with each photo by Tariq Tarey accompanied by a narrative written by Doug Rutledge.

4. Skate it Forward (May 6, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.)

OhioHealth Ice Haus, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Skate it Forward is fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio featuring figure skating champions alongside local skaters.

5. Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Songs of the Spirit (May 7, 3 p.m.)

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 N. High St., Worthington

Illuminati, the sacred ensemble of Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, presents traditional and contemporary hymns, spirituals and other songs of faith.

Other Upcoming Events

Best of 2017 at Ohio Craft Museum: May 7-June 18

Opera Columbus presents Carmen: May 3-7

After Hours: Artwork by State of Ohio Employees at Riffe Gallery: May 4-July 8