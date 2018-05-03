5 Things to Do in Columbus: May 4-6

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ohio Arts Council

1.) Women to Watch Ohio (May 3- July 7)

Riffe Gallery, 77 S. High St.

A showcase of the work of 10 Ohio women who work with metals through sculpture, installation, jewelry and two-dimensional works at the Riffe Gallery.

2.) Derby Day Celebration (May 5)

The Barn @ Rocky Fork Creek, 1370 E. Johnstown Rd. Gahanna,

It’s that time of year again, enjoy an afternoon full of juleps, bourbon and Derby hats at The Barn @ Rocky Fork Creek. Best Derby hat will be awarded a trophy and gift cards to Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, so be sure to dress your best!

3.) Steel Panther- Sunset Strip Live (May 4)

Express Live! Neil Ave., Columbus, OH 43215

The Glam Metal quartette visits Express Live! to debut their Sunset Strip Live tour featuring covers of your rock favorites.

4.) Brick Factor (May 5- May 6)

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center

A two-day competition at the Lego Store in Easton Town Center featuring prominent LEGO builders competing in three exciting building challenges to earn the dream job of Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus.

5.) Green on the Green (May 5)

Worthington Village Green, Corners of High St. & Dublin- Granville Rd.

Come and meet local exhibitors who promote sustainability, healthy living, native plants and environmental stewardship at this annual event held the first Saturday of May at the Worthington Village Green. Also, a great opportunity to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift!