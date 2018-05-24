5 Things to Do in Columbus: May 25-27

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photography Family Funday Columbus Commons

1.) Hall & Oates w/ Train (May 24)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Arguably one of the greatest musical duos of all time, Daryl Hall and John Oates will be joined by multi- Grammy award winning band Train. Fans can expect solo sets from Daryl and John before the legendary Hall and Oates join forces again to play all your favorites.

2.) Honor Ride for Project Hero (May 26)

Phillip Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.

Come out and ride in honor and support of Veterans and First Responders all while bringing attention to the national mental health crisis. More than 1,900 cyclists will ride various routes ranging from 12 to 65 miles.

3.) Urban Jazz Coalition (May 26)

Copious+Notes, 520 South High St.

The Urban Jazz Coalition provides a night of grooving bass lines with expertly crafted melodies with their unique blend of R&B and jazz.

4.) Family Fun Day at the Columbus Commons (May 26)

160 S High St.

Family Fun Day is the official kickoff to the 2018 season. The event has something for the whole family from crafts, face paintings and inflatables and will end with a free showing of “The Greatest Showman.”

5.) Cinevent Classic Film Convention (May 24-27)

50 N. Third St.

The Cinvent Classic Film Convention is celebrating their 50th anniversary at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel with special appearances by authors Leonard Martin, Scott Eyman and Richard Barrios as well as a feature film screening from 1918 and so much more.