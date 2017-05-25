5 Things to Do in Columbus: May 26-29

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Westerville Field of Heroes Photo by CapCity Sports Media www.capcitysportsmedia.com

1. Field of Heroes (May 26-29)

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

For the ninth year, 3,000 American flags will fill the Field of Heroes, offering opportunities for remembrance to anyone who visits. Weekend activities include a concert by the Central Ohio Brass Band, a 5K and a flag retirement ceremony.

2. Piercing the Veil (April 13 – July 1)

The Works, 55 S. First St., Newark

Cast bronze sculptor Renate Burgyan Fackler and abstract oil painter Stacey Leeman are featured in this exhibition at the Works.

3. Grove City Community Winds (May 26, 7 p.m.)

Grove City Town Center, 162 N. Sixth St.

The Grove City Community Winds kicks off the 2017 Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series with a selection of patriotic favorites.

4. Shadowbox Live presents Evolutionaries: The Stories and Music of David Bowie and Prince (May 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m.)

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The music, fashion and pop culture of two of music’s biggest icons are highlighted and explored through this smash hit Shadowbox Live production.

5. The Memorial Tournament (May 29 – June 4)

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

One of the biggest golf tournaments in the world is back for its 42nd go ’round as the Memorial Tournament returns to Columbus, bringing with it some of the best golfers on the planet.

Other Upcoming Events

Brewery District Brew Hop: May 27

Asian Festival: May 27-28

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Julius Caesar: May 25-June 18