5 Things to Do in Columbus: May 19-21

Photo courtesy of C. Waits Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live Aimee Louisanne with T-Rex and friend from DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE. Photo C. Waits

1. CAPA presents Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live (May 21, 1 p.m.)

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

A large-scale cast of 19 life-sized dinosaur puppets allows audiences to be part of an experiential theatrical performance, courtesy of CAPA.

2. FRUIT: An Exhibition of Themed Variety (May 4 – June 4)

Blockfort, 162 N. Sixth St.

Artists Kate Sweeney, Jesi Rodgers, Dana Lynn Harper, Holly Leonard and Janus Koziuk present work in multiple media centered around fruit in this Blockfort exhibition.

3. New Albany Ballet Company presents The Little Mermaid (May 20, 2 and 7 p.m.)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The New Albany Ballet Company brings the popular Disney tale to the stage for its spring performance.

4. Three Voices: Conversations on Life and Conflict (May 20 – Aug. 13)

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

Artists Judy Brandon of Cleveland, Leslie Shiels of Cincinnati and Carol Snyder of Columbus use their respective media – watercolor, oil and porcelain – to reflect on the natural world in this Decorative Arts Center of Ohio exhibition.

5. The Benefit (May 21, 5 p.m.)

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This benefit for the Central Ohio Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation features dancers from BalletMet as well as from four other ballet companies, along with dancers, singers, a band, an orchestra and even COSI Chief Scientist Paul Sutter.

Other Upcoming Events

Cirque du Soleil presents Ovo: May 17-21

Six String Concerts presents Joshua Davis: May 20

Steve Martin and Martin Short at the Ohio Theatre: May 21