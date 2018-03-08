5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 9-11

× Expand Photo courtesy of CATCO The Realistic Joneses

1. CATCO presents The Realistic Joneses (March 7-25)

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This CATCO play focuses on two couples who live next door to one another and share the same last name, and the way they interact as their lives intertwine.

2. Bryn Du Art Show (March 8-28)

Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Rd., Granville

A huge variety of 2-D and 3-D art, as well as photography, is on display as part of the Bryn Du Mansion’s annual juried art show, which also features a vast array of special events, art demonstrations and hands-on activities.

3. The Sphere of Magic and other Visionary Objects/Extraordinary Images by Mark Soppeland (March 6 – April 20)

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

University of Akron art professor Mark Soppeland presents mixed media, collages and sculpture, centering on his interpretation of the symbolic and cultural baggage of found objects, in this Dublin Arts Council exhibition.

4. CAPA presents Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes (March 9, 8 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This blues and R&B outfit plays a set list from its decades of musical success, courtesy of CAPA.

5. Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Two Boys Kissing (March 10-11)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This show, a collaboration between the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus, is based on a book by bestselling author David Levithan. The concerts are preceded by an author talk from Levithan March 9 at the main branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Other Upcoming Events

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Lions, Tigers, & Bears – Oh My!: March 10-11

Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: March 10

Broadway in Columbus presents An American in Paris: March 6-11