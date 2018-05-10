5 Things to Do in Columbus: May 11-13

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Columbus College of Art and Design

The weather has finally broken and spring has sprung in Columbus. With the warmth (hopefully) sticking around for good, there will be no shortage of things to do around Columbus to get you out of those post winter blues.

Here is CityScene Magazine’s top Five Things to Do In Columbus for the weekend of May 11 through May 13.

1) CCAD Fashion Show (May 11)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Columbus is the No. 3 fashion city in the United States, and here’s a chance to see some of the city’s best. Columbus College of Art and Design’s student designers are set to showcase their latest works on the runway.

2) The Flyover Fest (May 11- May 12)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

An inclusive three-day festival taking place on North Campus and across the South Clintonville neighborhoods. The festival features author readings, film screenings and the Independent Book and Music Fair.

3) Mother’s Day Maker Event (May 13)

Columbus Idea Foundry, 421 W. State St.

An event for the whole family with hands-on projects such as blending your own tea spices, designing jewelry, making bath bombs or building a wooden spice rack. All gifts are perfect ways to show how much your mother means to you.

4) Sideswipe and Lineage Collab Brew and Bike Ride (May 12)

Lineage Brewing, 2971 N. High St.

A celebration between Lineage and Sideswipe brewing that will launch a new collaboration in honor of Columbus Craft Brew Week. A bike ride will take place from each brewery and proceeds will benefit Yay Bikes!.

5) Jazz and Juleps (May 11)

German Village Meeting Haus, 588 S. Third St.

Officially kicking off spring in German Village, this evening will feature live music from the Ben Maloney Trio and there will be no shortage of mint juleps and great food. This will be your first opportunity to purchase plants, arts and crafts from the GartenMarkt as well.