5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 31-April 2

1. BETWEEN US: Relationship and Identity in Tibetan Contemporary Art (Jan. 25 – April 22)

Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., Westerville

The artwork of Tibetan brothers Tulku Jamyang and Tsherin Sherpa is on display as part of Otterbein University’s Opening Doors to the World program.

2. Inside (March 17 – April 15)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

Members of Creative Arts of Women present their unique perspectives on interior spaces architectural, anatomical and metaphorical in this exhibition at the Cultural Arts Center.

3. CAPA presents Anna and the Annadroids (March 30 – April 1, 8 p.m.)

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Columbus native Anna Sullivan brings her conceptual multimedia dance outfit to Columbus for its new show, Faux(pas)bia, courtesy of CAPA.

4. Big Book Sale (March 31 – April 2)

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

The Friends of the Columbus Metropolitan Library holds its massive sale of children’s books, paperback and hardback books, CDs, and DVDs, with proceeds benefiting the library’s programs. A pre-sale for Friends of the Library members takes place Thursday, March 30.

5. CCAD Spring Art Fair (April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Loann Crane Center for Design, Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave.

This juried art show features a wide variety of work by Columbus College of Art & Design students and alumni, with proceeds going directly to the artists. First Look tickets, for 9 a.m. admission, are $20; general admission, for $5, begins at 11 a.m.

