5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 30-April 1

1. Curtain Players Theatre presents The Trip to Bountiful (March 23 – April 8)

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

This play, presented by Curtain Players Theatre, follows an aging widow as she leaves the cramped Houston apartment she shares with her son and daughter-in-law to return to her hometown of Bountiful.

2. William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography (Feb. 16 – May 20)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

More than 60 works spanning the career of hometown artist William L. Hawkins are on display as part of this Columbus Museum of Art exhibition.

3. Short North Stage presents The Mountaintop (March 22 – April 3)

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

Set the night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this play – presented by Short North Stage and the King Arts Complex – sees a mysterious stranger confront King and force him to confront his destiny and his legacy.

4. The Big Show (March 26 – April 28)

Gallery 831, 831 S. Front St.

Illustrator Brent Elam and ceramicist Kevin Russell present big, vibrant, colorful works in this Gallery 831 exhibit.

5. Columbus Dance Theatre presents Columbus Dances Fellowship Concert (March 30-31)

Fisher Theatre, 592 E. Main St.

This annual Columbus Dance Theatre show features five dances choreographed by locals with funding from the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

Other Upcoming Events

CAPA presents The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking: March 29-30

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe: March 29-April 22

Lorde at Schottenstein Center: March 31