5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 24-26

Image courtesy of Ohio Art League SCARves

1. SCARves (March 3 – April 30)

Ohio Art League X Space, 400 West Rich, 400 W. Rich St.

This Ohio Art League exhibition features photos and mixed media by Iranian artists Raheleh Bagheri and Arezou Bizhani.

2. Allan Sekula: Aerospace Folktales and Other Stories (March 17 – July 2)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

This new Columbus Museum of Art exhibition centers on contemporary American artist Allan Sekula’s Aerospace Folktales, a 1973 installation featuring 142 photographs as well as four audio interviews and a written commentary.

3. BalletMet presents Art in Motion (March 17-25)

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This three-act BalletMet show features the company premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s Fool’s Paradise, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano’s popular 18+1 and the world premiere of Edwaard Liang’s Airavata.

4. Shadowbox Live presents Guilty Pleasures (March 23 – June 3)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

This blend of Shadowbox Live’s traditional rock ‘n’ roll and sketch comedy focuses on the keeping – and revealing – of vices and secrets.

5. Junk Bash Spring Market (March 24-25)

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Junk Bash, a brand new market event, features a wide variety of curated vintage, apparel, handmade and home décor from vendors from across the country.

Other Upcoming Events

CAPA presents Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour: March 24

CAPA presents Harry Potter in Concert featuring the Columbus Symphony Orchestra: March 25-26

Blue Eyed Sunday at McConnell Arts Center: March 26