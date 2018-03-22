5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 23-25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bradford Rogne Dixie's Tupperware Party

1. CAPA presents Dixie’s Tupperware Party (March 21-24)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Fast-talking Tupperware lady Dixie Longate offers stories both funny and heartwarming – as well as giveaways, audience participation and a fantastic collection of Tupperware items – in this stage production presented by CAPA.

2. Motown Tribute (March 24, 5 p.m.)

Martin Janis Center, 600 E. Eleventh Ave.

Six-time Apollo winner Tyshawn is the starring act at this fundraiser for Striving to Achieve Real Success (STARS), a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating musical talent among urban youths.

3. Jane Dippold (March 10 – April 19)

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Ste. B, New Albany

Artist and children’s illustrator Jane Dippold presents a collection of fine art collages of acrylic paint on a variety of paper materials in this Hayley Gallery exhibition.

4. Junk Bash (March 24-25)

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

More than 75 small-batch makers, vintage purveyors and shopkeepers set up at the Ohio Expo Center for this maker’s market, now in its second year, organized by Mercantile Fairs.

5. Licking County Tasty Buns & Craft Beer Week (March 24-31)

Throughout Licking County

Nine county brewers and 35-plus county restaurants and food trucks come together for this weeklong event organized by Licking Eats, featuring unique sandwich creations, a collaboration beer and special events, including a kickoff party and benefit concert March 24 at Thirty One West, a Cupcake Bake Off March 28 at in downtown Newark and a Craft Beer Fest & Food Truck Party March 31 at Newark Maennerchor.

