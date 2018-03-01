5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 2-4

× Expand East Greenwood Avenue by Cody Heichel Peripheral Roots

1. Peripheral Roots (March 2-31)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 139 W. Main St.

Brandt-Roberts Galleries features the work of urban and rural landscape watercolor painter Cody Heichel.

2. McCoy Marquee Series: Jonny Lang (March 2, 8 p.m.)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The McCoy Center in New Albany hosts blues musician Jonny Lang, whose signature style has gospel and rock influences.

3. The Force of Fandom (March 3 – Aug. 19)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

This exhibition at the Columbus Museum of Art explores the ways in which Star Wars has inspired creativity, from official illustrations to bootleg action figures.

4. ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Brahms & Friends (March 3, 5:30 p.m.)

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington

Five ProMusica performers – two violinists, a violist, a cellist and a pianist – put on a small, intimate concert as part of the orchestra’s Worthington series.

5. CAPA presents the Irish Rovers (March 4, 7 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

From drinking songs to ballads, this long-tenured Celtic ensemble presents a variety of tunes from its 50-year history courtesy of CAPA.

Other Upcoming Events

Arnold Sports Festival: March 1-4

Traveling the Silk Road: Ancient Pathway to the Modern World at COSI: March 3-Sept. 3

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience at Newport Music Hall: March 2