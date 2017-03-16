5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 17-19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dublin AM Rotary Club Blarney Bash

1. Blarney Bash (March 18, noon-11 p.m.)

Metro Center, 555 Metro Pl. N., Dublin

Dublin’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the Blarney Bash, features live music and entertainment, food trucks, and a children’s area, as well as beer, wine and Irish whiskey. It’s preceded by the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade, from 11-11:30 a.m. in Historic Dublin.

2. Columbus International Auto Show (March 16-19)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Sports cars, sedans, SUVs, minivans, trucks, hybrids, motorcycles and more are part of the Columbus Automobile Dealers Association’s annual Columbus International Auto Show. Highlights include the world’s fastest Corvette, showroom driving demonstrations, a distracted driving simulator and family entertainment, as well as the show’s Charity Gala, benefiting A Kid Again, from 7-11 p.m. Friday.

3. Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Cab Calloway, Lionel Hampton & The Big Band Explosion (March 16-19)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Vibraphonist Warren Wolf and saxophonist Harry Allen join Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for an evening of big band favorites.

4. Ohio Roller Derby Home Opener (March 18, 4 p.m.)

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The Ohio Roller Derby team plays its first home game of the 2017 season, taking on Indianapolis’ Naptown Roller Derby.

5. My Perspective (March 18 – April 19)

Hayley Gallery, 270 E. Main St., New Albany

The new exhibition going up at Hayley Gallery features the work of Wil Wong Yee, a cityscape painter who focuses much of his work on Columbus.

Other Upcoming Events

Bon Jovi at Nationwide Arena: March 18

Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders at Nationwide Arena: March 17

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Pixar in Concert: March 18