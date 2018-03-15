5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 16-18

× Expand Going South by Alan Gough Alan Gough and the Winter Landscape

1. Alan Gough and the Winter Landscape (March 11 – April 20)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

Longtime Ohio artist Alan Gough presents a vast array of winter-season landscape paintings in this Keny Galleries exhibition.

2. How well do you behave? IN THE FLAT FIELD. (Feb. 1 – March 25)

Beeler Gallery, Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave.

The Columbus College of Art & Design’s main gallery features a wide variety of printed pieces, including art and design school exhibition posters from across the world and an archive of art books.

3. Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mendelssohn’s “Scottish,” Copland, and Beethoven (March 16-17)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Guest conductor Jayce Ogren leads the Columbus Symphony Orchestra through Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Copland’s Clarinet Concerto.

4. Columbus International Auto Show (March 15-18)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Hundreds of makes and models of the latest automobiles are on display as part of the massive annual Columbus International Auto Show, also featuring giveaways, ride-and-drive events, children’s activities and more.

5. St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 17, 11 a.m.)

Naghten and Fifth streets

The Shamrock Club of Columbus’ annual St. Patrick’s Day parade marches its way to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The Irish Family Reunion follows in the center’s Battelle Grand Ballroom at noon.

Other Upcoming Events

BalletMet presents Tour de Force: A Collection of Short Ballets: March 16-24

CAPA presents the High Kings: March 16

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents New Orleans One Mo’ Time: March 15-18