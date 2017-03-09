5 Things to Do in Columbus: March 10-12

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Intergalactic Nemesis Target Earth

1. CAPA presents The Intergalactic Nemesis: Target Earth (March 12, 7 p.m.)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Comic book and radio play formats are combined in this live-action graphic novel centered on an alien invasion, presented by CAPA.

2. Hit the Hop (March 4-29)

Studios on High Gallery, 686 N. High St.

Studios on High presents its biannual juried show of local artists, featuring two- and three-dimensional media by artists such as Cody Miller and Karen Sapp.

3. American Collegiate Hockey Championships (March 9-19)

OhioHealth Ice Haus and OhioHealth Chillers Easton, Dublin and North

The American Collegiate Hockey Association is hosting all five of its division championships together, for the first time in history, in Columbus.

4. Songs in Red and Blue and Gold (March 10 – April 2)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

Brandt-Roberts Galleries presents recent oil paintings, including nudes and still-lifes, by classically trained painter Kendrick Tonn.

5. New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Casey at the Bat (March 12, 3 p.m.)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granvilel Rd., New Albany

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a symphonic performance of Ernest Thayer’s famous poem “Casey at the Bat,” as well as other baseball-inspired tunes.

Other Upcoming Events

Broadway Across American presents Stomp: March 10-12

Visions from India at the Pizzuti Collection: March 10-Oct. 28

Three Acts, Two Dancers, One Radio Host at the Wexner Center: March 11