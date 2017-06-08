5 Things to Do in Columbus: June 9-11

1. Gray Matters (May 20 – July 30)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

A total of 37 contemporary female artists using the art of grisaille, a French term for working in shades of gray, are represented in this Wexner Center for the Arts exhibition.

2. Into the Sun (June 2 – July 12)

Griffin Gallery at Creekside, 77 Mill St., Gahanna

Contemporary realist painter Wray Clifford presents 20 new works at Griffin Gallery at Creekside, with a portion of proceeds from the show going to the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio.

3. Westerville Community Bands & Arts Festival (June 10, noon-9 p.m.)

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

The Westerville Concert Band headlines this day-long event of food, art and music, featuring community bands from New Albany, Dublin, Lancaster, Worthington and more.

4. Buckeye Country Superfest (June 10-11)

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Back for a third year, it’s Columbus’ two-day extravaganza of top-notch country music acts. Performers at this year’s Buckeye Country Superfest include Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and the Zac Brown Band.

5. Sundays at Scioto: 7 Bridges (June 11, 7 p.m.)

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

The Dublin Arts Council kicks off its 34th annual Sundays at Scioto summer concert series with Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Arts Festival: June 9-11

Shadowbox Live presents Best of Shadowbox Live: June 8-Aug. 26

Broadway Across America presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: June 6-11

