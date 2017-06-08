5 Things to Do in Columbus: June 9-11

×

× Expand Left to right: Joyce Pensato, Holy Blackout Batman, 2015. Carol Bove, Untitled, 2014. Suzanne McClelland, Rank (Billionaires), 2017. Installation view at the Wexner Center for the Arts. Gray Matters

1. Gray Matters (May 20 – July 30)

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

A total of 37 contemporary female artists using the art of grisaille, a French term for working in shades of gray, are represented in this Wexner Center for the Arts exhibition.

2. Into the Sun (June 2 – July 12)

Griffin Gallery at Creekside, 77 Mill St., Gahanna

Contemporary realist painter Wray Clifford presents 20 new works at Griffin Gallery at Creekside, with a portion of proceeds from the show going to the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio.

3. Westerville Community Bands & Arts Festival (June 10, noon-9 p.m.)

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

The Westerville Concert Band headlines this day-long event of food, art and music, featuring community bands from New Albany, Dublin, Lancaster, Worthington and more.

4. Buckeye Country Superfest (June 10-11)

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Back for a third year, it’s Columbus’ two-day extravaganza of top-notch country music acts. Performers at this year’s Buckeye Country Superfest include Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and the Zac Brown Band.

5. Sundays at Scioto: 7 Bridges (June 11, 7 p.m.)

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

The Dublin Arts Council kicks off its 34th annual Sundays at Scioto summer concert series with Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Arts Festival: June 9-11

Shadowbox Live presents Best of Shadowbox Live: June 8-Aug. 26

Broadway Across America presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: June 6-11