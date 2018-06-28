5 Things to do in Columbus: June 30-July 1

CityScene spotlights five of the best events happening in central Ohio this weekend

1.)    Terence Blanchard Featuring the E-Collective (June 29)

769 E Long St

2.)    Sundays at Scioto: ARKFOO and Kirstie Kraus (July 1)

7377 Riverside Dr.

3.)    Smart Columbus Experience Center Grand Opening & Smart Mobility Block Party (June 30)

170 S, Civic Center Dr.

4.)    Christian Howes and Camille Vogley-Howes in Concert (June 29)

867 Mt. Vernon Ave.

5.)    Pigmania Hilliard BBQ & Blues Festival (June 29- 30)

4100 Columbia St.  

More events this weekend:

June 28-Sept. 8: Shadowbox Live's Sex, Love, and Rock 'n' Roll

June 30: Picnic with the Pops presents Patriotic Pops

June 30: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at the Schottenstein Center

