5 Things to Do in Columbus: July 7-9

1. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents A Summer Serenade (July 7)

The Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington, OH 43085

The OSU Director of University Bands, Russ Mikkelson, takes the podium in an evening of music with the wind players of the Columbus Symphony.

2. CAPA Summer Movie Series presents The Shining (July 7)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E State St., Columbus, OH 43215

Nicholson is at his horrific best as a former teacher that takes his wife and son to an isolated hotel in the mountains of Colorado where he accepts a job as the eerie resort's winter caretaker.

3. Open Door Art Studio presents All You Can Eat (July 8-28)

1050 Goodale BoulevardGrandview Heights, OH 43212

Feast your eyes on a smorgasbord of culinary-themed works of art in All You Can Eat. Your mouth will water and your stomach will growl while viewing artworks featuring Open Door artists’ favorite foods.

4. Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery presents Flux (July 3- Aug. 18)

3600 Tremont Rd. Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Joseph Van Kerkhove is a traditional printmaker with unconventional methods. By editing, slicing and reassembling the prints and combining them with objects of everyday reality, he creates new images.

5. Ohio Art League X Space presents Efflorescent (through July 29)

400 W. Rich St., Columbus, OH 43215

Efflorescent combines ceramics, fabric, and paper, among other materials, to create an arranged space recalling both garden and home.

Other Upcoming Events

Picnic with the Pops - I Remember When Rock Was Young: July 8

The North Market Ohio Wine Festival: July 7-9

The Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music and Arts Festival: July 8-9