5 Things to Do in Columbus: June 30-July 4

1. Studies and Discourse: 20 Years of Artwork by Stephanie Rond (May 15 – July 7)

The Ohio State University Faculty Club, 181 S. Oval Dr.

This retrospective OSU Faculty Club show of the work of painter Stephanie Rond features works from her senior exhibition to the modern day.

2. of space and blood (June 30 – July 29)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

Oil painter Amandda Leigh Tirey explores the vast biological existence inside and around us in this Cultural Arts Center exhibition.

3. Olentangy Summer Bash (July 28, 5-10 p.m.)

Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Rd., Lewis Center

The annual Olentangy Summer Bash features food vendors and trucks, children’s entertainment, a fireworks display, and live music by Liberty Deep Down, Alex Angelo, Lily McCabe and Clubhouse.

4. Sundays at Scioto: Dulahan (July 2, 7-8:30 p.m.)

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Contemporary Celtic band Dulahan is joined by the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance as part of the Dublin Arts Council’s summer concert series.

5. Red White & Boom! (July 3, noon-11 p.m.)

Downtown Columbus

A parade, radio and TV broadcasts, a children’s park, food, a beer garden, and the biggest fireworks display in Ohio are among the major highlights of Columbus’ Independence Day tradition, Red White & Boom!.

