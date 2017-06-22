5 Things to Do in Columbus: June 23-25

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jerri Shafer Pride and Prejudice

1. Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Pride and Prejudice (June 22 – July 16)

Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.

Actors’ Theatre continues its 2017 summer season with a stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s famous novel about romance, class and society.

2. Easton Art Affair (June 23-25)

Easton Town Center

The 18th annual Easton Art Affair at Easton Town Center is a juried fine art show featuring painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture by more than 100 artists.

3. Southern Exposures: Photography of the Rural South (June 20 – July 28)

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

This Dublin Arts Council exhibition features black-and-white photography by Barbara Breen, focusing on architecture, cemeteries and people in the rural southern U.S.

4. Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Jackson 5+ (June 23-25)

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus concludes its 2016-17 season with music and dance from the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, as well as tunes by the Jackson 5 and Janet Jackson.

5. Haus und Garten Tour (June 25, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

German Village

The German Village Society’s Haus und Garten Tour returns for a 58th year, allowing attendees to tour some of the most beautiful and intriguing homes and gardens in the neighborhood.

Other Upcoming Events

Picnic with the Pops: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and Beethoven V. Coldplay: June 23-24

Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena and Schottenstein Center: June 24-25

Brewery District Brew Hop: June 24