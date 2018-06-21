5 Things to do in Columbus June 22-24

× Expand Photo by Jay Gilbert

1.) Rick Springfield @ Picnic with the Pops (June 23)

160 S. High St.

Rick Springfield is no stranger to success in the music world. With more than 25 million records sold, 17 US Top 40 hits and countless Grammy Awards and nominations, the man behind “Jessie’s Girl,” will surely have no shortage of hits to play.

2.) Sundays at Scioto: The Labra Bros (June 24)

7377 Riverside Dr.

The Labra Bros bring a unique blend of R&B, funk and soul, and a mix of their Hispanic heritage to the stage all the way from Youngstown.

3.) Free Concert @ The Columbus Commons: The Navigators (June 22)

160 S. High St.

Comprised of Columbus executives and professionals, The Navigators cover rock music from the 1960’s to today. Aside from music, the group has assisted in raising more than $200,000 to help out local and national charities.

4.) 19th Annual Easton Art Affair (June 22- 24)

160 Easton Town Center

The Easton Art Affair combines galleries with a street fair in an event that offers anything from paintings and photography, to sculptures and handmade jewelry.

5.) Haus Und Garten Tour (June 24)

588 S. Third St.

For more than half a century, the German Village Society has hosted an annual German Village Haus and Garten Tour on the final Sunday of June. This is the perfect opportunity to get an up close and personal look at some of the German Village’s most stunning homes.

More this Weekend:

June 21: Polaris Live concert series begins

June 23: Sam Smith comes to Nationwide Arena

June 22 and 24: Opera Project Columbus presents Cinderella at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts