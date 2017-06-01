5 Things to Do in Columbus: June 2-4

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Grove City Heritage Celebration

1. Heritage Celebration (June 3-4)

Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Rd., Grove City

The city of Grove City and the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society team up to present two days of historical enjoyment, including building tours, carriage rides, blacksmithing demonstrations, crafts, live entertainment and a vintage “base ball” game.

2. CATCO presents I Do! I Do! (May 31 – June 18)

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

CATCO performs the Broadway classic that covers the 50-year marriage of a couple, featuring such songs as “My Cup Runneth Over” and “Together Forever.”

3. Summer Salon (June 1-30)

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St.

This Brandt-Roberts Galleries exhibition features seasonal works by artists including Matteo Caloiaro, Mark Gingerich, Marianne Miller and Bernard Palchick.

4. Far Resolutions: New Works by Andrew Hendrixson and Logan Marconi (June 2 – July 9)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

Oil painter Logan Marconi and installation artist Andrew Hendrixson bring some of their latest creations to Hammond Harkins Galleries.

5. Everclear (June 4, 6:30 p.m.)

Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

The longtime alternative rock band known for such hits as “Santa Monica,” “I Will Buy You a New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything to Everyone” visits Express Live! as part of its tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album So Much for the Afterglow.

Other Upcoming Events

African-American Cultural Festival: June 3

Columbus Dance Theatre presents The Three Musketeers: June 2-3

Blind Boys of Alabama at Rhythm on the River: June 2