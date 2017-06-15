5 Things to Do in Columbus: June 16-18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Irvin PR Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

1. Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival (June 16-18)

Creekside Gahanna

Not only does the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival feature 90-plus hours of musical entertainment across five stages, it also offers an interactive performance area, mixology demonstrations, children’s entertainment, a Father’s Day brunch and even an escape room activity on Sunday.

2. Fantastical Creatures (May 12 – June 24)

Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St.

Glass Axis artists have turned children’s drawings of imaginary creatures into three-dimensional glass art.

3. CAPA Summer Movie Series: All About Eve (June 16-18)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The 2017 CAPA Summer Movie Series kicks off with the 1950 Academy Award winner about trust and betrayal in the world of New York theater.

4. Red Horizon: Contemporary Art and Photography in the USSR and Russia, 1960-2010 (June 16 – Sept. 24)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Museum of Art presents an exhibition of Soviet and Russian photography from the 1970s to the early 1990s, as well as work by Moscow-based artists from the 1960s and 1970s.

5. Columbus Children’s Festival (June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., Westerville

KidsLinked’s annual Columbus Children’s Festival, being held in Westerville for the first time, features a pancake luau, a soccer tournament, a fashion contest, an ice cream-eating contest, youth sports, giveaways and a foam fun run, among other attractions.

Other Upcoming Events

Worthington Arts Festival: June 17-18

Digfest: June 17

Picnic with the Pops: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince: June 17

Grove City Town Center Wine and Arts Festival: June 16-17