5 Things to do in Columbus: June 15-17

1.) Worthington Arts Festival (June 15-16)

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

More than 150 artists from across the US will have their work on display at the McConnell Arts Center for the 26th annual Worthington Arts Festival. The weekend will be full of music, chalk art contests and plenty of opportunities to create your own art. The McConnell Arts Center will also offer free admission to all of its exhibits for the weekend as well.

2.) Zoo-Fari (June 16)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

The time has come once again for the zoo’s annual fundraiser where more than 100 of central Ohio’s best restaurants and bars will be offering appetizers of their most signature dishes and drinks. This event is 21+ but is a perfect opportunity to bring to enjoy a night of entertainment throughout the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

3.) Digfest (June 16)

1st Ave. Park in Grandview Yard

What started as a way to celebrate local breweries and craft brewers, distilleries, and liqueurs back in 2011 has turned into one of the main highlights of the summer here in Columbus. There will be no shortage of breweries, some of the best dining and music throughout the evening.

4.) Tour De Grandview Cycling Classic

Grandview Avenue

Attracting hundreds of professional cyclists to central Ohio every summer, the Tour De Grandview Classic is a bike race throughout the streets of suburban Grandview. Don’t worry, if you are not participating there are plenty of yard parties as well as great views of this exciting and fast-paced race.

5.) Old Dominion Live @ Mapfre Stadium

1 Black and Gold Blvd.

Deemed as one of the hottest new acts in country music, Old Dominion released their sophomore album, Happy Endings, which debuted on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Charts in 2017. The band has recently picked up an ACM Award for “Vocal Group of the Year.”

