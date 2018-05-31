5 Things to Do in Columbus June 1-3

× Expand Photo by Ryan Young The Memorial Tournament The Memorial Tournament

1.) Rhythm on the River Presents an Evening of Bluegrass (June 1)

Columbus Downtown Riverfront on the Scioto Mile, 233 Civic Center Dr.

Enjoy an entire night of bluegrass from two well respected and talented groups as Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and Flatt Lonesome kick start the Rhythm on the River concert series.

2.) The Memorial Tournament (May 31- June 3)

5750 Memorial Dr.

Some of golf’s greatest arrive in Dublin this weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club to compete in the tournament founded and hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

3.) Incubus Live @ Express Live! (June 1)

405 Neil Ave.

From their monumental 2001 album, “Morning View” to their latest release “8”, Incubus has been a staple in the world of alternative rock for quite some time. The band brings their latest tour to the Express Live! Stage.

4.) African American Heritage Festival (June 2)

769 E. Long St.

Produced by the Columbus Recreation and Parks department and Department of Neighborhoods, this festival celebrates equal rights and the history of African American Culture. There will be no shortage of family fun throughout the day.

5.) DOGA- Playful Pups Yoga (June 3)

2491 Summit St.

Have a puppy 1 year old and younger? Enjoy doing yoga? Bring your puppy over to Wild Goose Creative's DOGA, where your pup will learn and get comfortable with various yoga practices.