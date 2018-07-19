5 Things to do in Columbus July 20-22

Photo courtesy ICM
Brian McKnight
1.) Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
JazZoo 2018 (July 20)
4850 West Powell Road
The 16-piece Columbus Jazz Orchestra, led by trumpet marvel Byron Stripling, returns to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with the 13th installment of JazZoo. Get jazzy with favorites from the Great American Songbook.
2.) Columbus Commons
Picnic with the Pops (July 21)
Attendees will finds themselves "Back at One" with Brian McKnight and the Columbus Symphony. A multi-Grammy nominee, "Anytime" is a good time to be in the presence of this contemporary R&B mainstay.
3.) Grove City Town Center
Grove City Farmers' Market (July 21)
For over 25 years, area agriculturalists bring the very best of their summer harvests to the streets. Don't expect just fruits and veggies - baked goods and homemade jellies are also available.
4.) Sharon Woods
Happy Tails - N - Trails (July 21)
You, your four-legged best friend, a leash and a two-mile hike through beautiful Sharon Woods.
5.) The Barn at Blystone Farm
Beards and Brews '18 (July 21)
In its first year, this working farm will feature Ohio's top beer distributors. Situated on a sprawling 83 acres, prepare for a raucous night filled with games and contests.
More This Weekend
Through July 21: The Franklin County Fair
Through Aug. 5: Actors' Theatre of Columbus presents Puss in Boots
July 20-22: Jazz & Rib Fest