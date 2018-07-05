5 Things to do in Columbus July 6-8

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber CAPA Movie Series, Fritz the Nite Owl, Ohio Theatre

The city is alive with plenty to do this weekend in the midst of all your post Fourth of July celebrations. Here are CityScene's top five things to do in Columbus for this weekend.

1.) CAPA Summer Movie Series (July 6-8)

55 E. State St.

Entering its 49th season, CAPA continues the longest running American classic film series with a weekend full of favorites.

Fright Nite Fridays with Fritz- July 6

Hitchcock’s Rebecca- July 7-8

2.) Sundays at Scioto: Hoodoo Soul Band (July 8)

7377 Riverside Dr.

Hoodoo Soul Band boasts some of, if not the greatest musicians Columbus has to offer. The band covers a wide array of funk and R&B classics as well as new standards. This is one party you don’t want to miss.

3.) July Gallery Hop (July 7)

Short North

This is the perfect opportunity to visit and experience all the restaurants and bars throughout the Short North in this monthly event.

4.) Goodale Park Music Series (July 8)

120 W. Goodale St.

Support and enjoy local Columbus musicians and artists in the heart of Goodale Park every Sunday throughout the summer. This week, Souther, takes the stage.

5.) Free Commons for Kids (July 6)

160 S. High St.

Bring the kids out every Friday this summer for a morning full of performances, bounce houses, arts and crafts and a number of activities to inspire creativity in the Columbus Common's children-focused series.

