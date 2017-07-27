5 Things to Do in Columbus: July 28-30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alex Johnson Photography Six Appeal

1. Sundays at Scioto: Six Appeal (July 30, 7-8:30 p.m.)

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

The Dublin Arts Council closes out its 2017 Sundays at Scioto concert series with popular Minneapolis-based ensemble Six Appeal, which spans genres including pop, country, jazz, R&B and classic rock.

2. Sidney Chafetz: Poets and False Prophets (July 21 – Dec. 3)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Museum of Art presents a sampling of prints from the decades-spanning portfolio of Sidney Chafetz.

3. Déjà Vu: Select Ohio Landscapes by Keny Galleries’ Artists from Private Collections (July 20 – Aug. 31)

Keny Galleries, 300 E. Beck St.

This Keny Galleries summer exhibition features work by Eric Barth, Alan Gough, Michael McEwan, Kelly Moody and Neil Riley.

4. Rally for the Ranch (July 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Easton Town Center

The Bobby Rahal Foundation presents the sixth annual Rally for the Ranch, a show featuring a wealth of vintage, race and street cars. Proceeds benefit the Buckeye Ranch.

5. Brew Hop (July 29, 6-8 p.m.)

Brewery District

The Brewery District’s new monthly evening of entertainment, organized by Copious + Notes, features beer samples from central Ohio breweries at a variety of neighborhood restaurants and bars, as well as visual and performing artists.

Other Upcoming Events

Picnic with the Pops: The Ohio State University Marching Band: July 28-29

OHIO: The Start of it All at Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: July 27-Oct. 14

Tapestry of a Town: July 30