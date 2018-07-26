5 Things to do in Columbus July 27-29

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grove City Parks and Recreation

1.) Grove City Homecoming Weekend (July 27-29)

Historic Grove City Town Center

Once a year, Grove City residents, neighbors, friends and alumni come together to celebrate a weekend full of Grove City pride with live music, food, a cornhole tournament and the annual alumni softball tournament.

2.) Picnic with the Pops presents: The Ohio State University Marching Band (July 27-28)

160 S. High St.

The Best Damn Band in the Land is set to close out the 2018 Picnic with the Pops concert series in one of the most anticipated shows of the summer that will surely get you ready for the upcoming football season.

3.) Sundays at Scioto: The McCartney Project (July 29)

7377 Riverside Dr.

Covering material all the way from The Beatles, to Wings and Paul McCartney's solo career, The McCartney Project is the next best thing to seeing Paul himself in concert.

4.) CAPA Summer Movie Series Presents:

39 E. State St.

Silent Film: Laurel and Hardy Laugh-A-Thon (July 27-28)

The Big Sleep (1946) (July 28-29)

The longest running classic movie series continues its run this weekend with showings of classic and cult favorites.

5.) Taste of Worthington (July 27)

450 W. Wilson Bridge Rd.

With more than 50 appetizers, entrees and desserts from 17 area restaurants, the Taste of Worthington has something to offer for the whole family. Live music, children games and much more will take place as well.

More This Weekend

July 27: Shadowbox Live Rock Arts Bootcamp

July 27-28: US Classic

Through August 5: Ohio State Fair