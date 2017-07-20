5 Things to Do in Columbus: July 21-23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Spatafore Three Dog Night

1. Picnic with the Pops: Three Dog Night (July 22, 8 p.m.)

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

If your mama told you not to come to this show, would you listen to her? The Columbus Symphony Orchestra joins forces the classic rock outfit known for such songs as “Joy to the World,” “Shambala” and, yes, “Mama Told Me Not to Come.”

2. Greater Columbus: The 2017 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition (July 14 – Nov. 26)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

This annual Columbus Museum of Art exhibition features work by recipients of the 2016 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Fellowship Awards, including Sue Cavanaugh, Paige Fruchtnitch, Dani Leventhal and Melissa Vogley Woods.

3. Funky Figures (July 1 – Aug. 26)

Art Access Gallery, 540 S. Drexel Ave.

Art Access Gallery’s current exhibition features two-dimensional works by Paul-Henri Bourguignon, Darren Haper and Pierre Soufflet, as well as sculpture by Barry Gunderson and Johan Johnson.

4. New Vision Dance Co. presents Taking Root (July 21-22)

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

Professional dance and performing arts group New Vision Dance Co. presents a show in two acts: one focusing on the twisted side of love, the other fixated on the whimsical side.

5. Sundays at Scioto: Popgun (July 23, 7-8:30 p.m.)

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

The Dublin Arts Council’s 2017 Sundays at Scioto concert series rolls on with a performance by 1970s modern pop band Popgun.

Other Upcoming Events

Jazz & Rib Fest: July 21-23

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents The Emperor of the Moon: July 20-Aug. 6

JazZoo: The Ultimate American Songbook: July 21