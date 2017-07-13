5 Things to Do in Columbus: July 14-16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Franklin County Agricultural Society Franklin County Fair

1. Franklin County Fair (July 15-22)

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 5043 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

This year marks the 100th annual Franklin County Fair, featuring a car show, a rodeo, rides and a MADE Local Marketplace featuring items by 100-plus local artists.

2. A Feast for the Eyes: Contemporary Quilts and For the Table: Functional Ceramics (July 9 – Aug. 20)

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave.

Ohio Designer Craftsmen presents contemporary quilts and functional ceramics from a variety of its artists.

3. The Navigators (July 14, 7-10 p.m.)

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Columbus Commons hosts a free concert by charity-minded rock outfit the Navigators, comprised of Columbus executives and professionals.

4. The Group (July 14 – Aug. 20)

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

This major exhibition, part of Hammond Harkins Galleries’ celebration of 20 years in Columbus, features work by Laura Bidwa, Aminah Robinson, Pam Workman, Janice Lessman-Moss, Linda Gall, Mariana Smith and more.

5. WesterFlora Garden Tour (July 16, 1-7 p.m.)

Throughout Westerville

The theme for the 26thh annual tour of the amazing gardens of Westerville is “A City in Bloom.” A full list of tour stops is on the WesterFlora website.

Other Upcoming Events

Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show & Cruise-In: July 13-15

Picnic with the Pops: A Symphonic Night of Hip-Hop featuring Common: July 15

JazZoo: Sing, Sing, Swing: July 14