5 Things to do in Columbus July 13-15

× Expand Photo Courtesy of United Talent Hanson String Theory

1.) Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Jazzoo 2018 Swingin’ and Singin’ the American Songbook (July 13)

9990 Riverside Dr.

Carmen Bradford, former singer of the Count Basie Orchestra, will be performing countless classics of all your pop and soul favorites.

Zoo-Rassic Park Featuring Nina West (July 14)

Nina West and company host a one-of-a-kind tour through the Dinosaur Island Boat Ride at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The night will be full of great cocktails and plenty of treats for all.

2.) Picnic with the Pops presents: Hanson String Theory (July 14)

160 S. High St.

Returning from a sold-out world tour, Hanson is celebrating 26 years of creating music together with a career spanning night of both new and old music.

3.) Cultural Wall Music Festival 2K18 (July-15)

100 Jefferson Ave.

A street festival full of live entertainment, food and community pride. Special guests include Mojoflo, Jazz Patrol 2.0, Urban Jazz Coalition and so much more.

4.) Dublin Italian Heritage Summer Festival (July 13-15)

5200 Emerald Parkway

In partnership with the Columbus Italian Heritage Foundation, Coffman Park welcomes the first-ever Italian Heritage Summer Festival.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce

5.) Westerville Music and Arts Festival (July 14-15)

60 N. Cleveland Ave.

With Brewdog and Temperance Row Brewing selling beer and Shucking Bubba as a headline, there is no better way to celebrate this festival’s 45th anniversary.

Other Weekend Events:

July 11-14: Picktown Palooza in Historic Downtown Pickerington

July 13-14: Ohio Wine Festival at the North Market

July 15: Panic! At the Disco at Nationwide