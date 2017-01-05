5 Things to Do in Columbus: January 6-8

× Expand Cupid Awakening the Psyche: Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus by Sarah Hahn Pathways and Intersections

1. Pathways and Intersections (Jan. 6 – Feb. 4)

Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

Abstract multimedia paintings by Bernard Palchick and celebrity-infused ancient sculpture tributes by Sarah Hahn make up this Cultural Arts Center exhibition.

2. When Ohio Was Young (Nov. 28 – Jan. 15)

The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware

New art and old artifacts highlight this exhibition at the Arts Castle in Delaware.

3. Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Winter Festival I (Jan. 6-7)

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

BalletMet joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for Stravinsky’s Petrouchka, selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, the latter performed by soloist Elena Urioste.

4. Build, Remodel & Landscape Expo (Jan. 6-8)

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Exhibits, seminars and demonstrations offer consumers information on cabinetry, countertops, flooring, additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, energy-efficient windows, sunrooms, exterior products and more at this show, featuring a special section and stage for the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

5. Shadowbox Live presents Little Shop of Horrors (Jan. 8-22)

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live brings back its hugely popular production of Little Shop of Horrors, the show about a mysterious plant and the Skid Row flower shop that takes care of it.

Other Upcoming Events

Shadowbox Live presents Body Heat: Jan. 5-March 18

Early Music in Columbus presents Twelfth Night Celebration: Jan. 6-8

CAPtivate at The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Jan. 9-March 10