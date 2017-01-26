5 Things to Do in Columbus: January 27-29

× Expand Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment Dream Big

1. Disney on Ice presents Dream Big (Jan. 25-27)

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The latest from Disney on Ice features adventures including eight Disney princesses, as well as a section focused entirely on the smash hit Frozen.

2. The Visceral Hand (Jan. 14-31)

Rivet Gallery, 1200 N. High St.

Traditional printmaking techniques are the centerpiece of this multi-artist exhibition at Rivet Gallery, with techniques including woodcut, intaglio, serigraphy and lithography.

3. Opera Columbus presents Mission: Seraglio (Jan. 25-29)

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Mozart’s opera The Abduction from the Seraglio is turned into a James Bond-esque spy story in this Opera Columbus production.

4. Back the Attack!: Arsenal of Democracy (Jan. 27 – April 1)

The Works, 55 S. First St.,

This historical exhibition at the Works features artifacts from Licking County’s contributions to World War II.

5. Wonderball (Jan. 28, 8 p.m.-midnight)

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Creativity abounds at this annual Columbus Museum of Art dance party, featuring food samples from local restaurants, cocktails, after-hours gallery access and appearances by honorary chairs Larry Smith and Piper Kerman.

