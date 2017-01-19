5 Things to Do in Columbus: January 20-22

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Hendricks Goldilocks and the Three Bears

1. CATCO Is Kids presents Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Jan. 13-22)

Van Fleet Theatre, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

The well-remembered fairy tale about the little girl who finds herself in a bear house looking for things that are “just right” is the latest from CATCO’s children’s theater division.

2. Water and Ink Revisited: Contemporary Chinese Art from the Academy (Jan. 11 – April 30)

Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., Westerville

Otterbein University’s Fisher Gallery hosts works by faculty members at two of the university's Chinese partner schools.

3. The Painted City (Jan. 16 – March 24)

Schumacher Gallery, Capital University, 1 College and Main

Capital University’s main gallery features works depicting Columbus by central Ohio painters. An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

4. Starset (Jan. 20, 7 p.m.)

Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

Central Ohio cinematic rock band Starset plays Express Live! in support of its second album, Vessels.

5. FLIPPO (Jan. 20, 8 p.m.)

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

With some help from a line-up of guest vocalists, local jazz ensemble FLIPPO performs the entirety of Aja, the sixth studio album by Steely Dan and one of the highest-regarded albums of all time, at the McConnell Arts Center.

Other Upcoming Events

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Brahms V. Radiohead: Jan. 21

ProMusica presents Sibelius and Mendelssohn: Jan. 21-22

Columbus Winter Beerfest: Jan. 20-21